Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.13. 6,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,083. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc

