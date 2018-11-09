BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 36,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,705. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

