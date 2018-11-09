BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Position Boosted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.08.

BLK opened at $417.35 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.31 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

