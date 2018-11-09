BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 191.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

