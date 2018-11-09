BlackRock Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in Isramco, Inc. (ISRL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Isramco were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Isramco by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRL opened at $119.00 on Friday. Isramco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Isramco had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.35%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Isramco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

