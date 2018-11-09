BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust.

