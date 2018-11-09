BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BTA)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BTA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,955. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

There is no company description available for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust.

