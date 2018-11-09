BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (BLW)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $14.44 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Limited Duration Income.

