Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MUA)

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

MUA stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund.

