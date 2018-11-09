BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $15.40.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust.

