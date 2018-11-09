BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYJ opened at $12.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey.

