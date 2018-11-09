Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,644. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $15.01.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile
There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.
Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.