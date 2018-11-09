Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.63. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,644. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

