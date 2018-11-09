Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,814. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

