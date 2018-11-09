Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.
Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $19.74 on Friday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $23.48.
About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
There is no company description available for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust.
