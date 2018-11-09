Bloom Energy (BE) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Bloom Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

