BMO Capital Markets Lowers Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Price Target to $48.00

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONCE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $103.00 price objective on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.52.

ONCE traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 261,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.27. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

