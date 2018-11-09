BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Emera (EMA)

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.89.

TSE EMA opened at C$40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Emera has a 52-week low of C$38.09 and a 52-week high of C$49.48.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.88999996169367 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

