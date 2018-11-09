BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NFI Group (NFI)

NFI Group (TSE:NFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.40.

NFI opened at C$41.10 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$38.59 and a 1 year high of C$61.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$868.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.11 million.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

