Bonterra Energy (BNE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BNE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$19.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1099999720403 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

