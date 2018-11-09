Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

BNE stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.84. 182,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,067. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$60.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1099999720403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Bonterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

In other news, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 2,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.75 per share, with a total value of C$44,375.00.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

