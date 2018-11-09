Booking Holdings Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $89.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $89.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $91.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2,060.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2018 earnings at $19.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $105.05 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.43 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,155.87.

BKNG stock opened at $1,977.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,640.18 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 17.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 29.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,458,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Booking by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 54.8% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

