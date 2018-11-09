Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.22.

BAH opened at $50.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $99,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,890. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 79.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

