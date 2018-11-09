Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Newell Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 69.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

