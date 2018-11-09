Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,960 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.
IVV stock opened at $282.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $254.77 and a 1 year high of $296.69.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
