Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,960 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $282.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $254.77 and a 1 year high of $296.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,960 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/boys-arnold-co-inc-purchases-3960-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.