Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 9,000 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 107.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 521.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 155.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAL opened at $92.56 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

