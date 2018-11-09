Brenntag (BNR) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.49 ($68.01).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €42.98 ($49.98) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

