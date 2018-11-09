BriaCoin (BRIA) Market Cap Hits $230,955.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $230,955.00 and $9,022.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00106437 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000810 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,302.79 or 3.17894339 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00082532 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

