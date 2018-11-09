Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. MED initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.97.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.99. 3,361,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,833. Broadcom has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,772,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,357,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

