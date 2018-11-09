Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 85 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,810 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 10.03% of Broadwind Energy worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.