Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.43). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a negative net margin of 1,365.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Accelerate Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $115,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 394,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,728. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 27.12. The firm has a market cap of $882.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

