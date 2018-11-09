Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post $2.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 million and the lowest is $440,000.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 million to $28.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.61 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 145.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 14,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $114,386.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $71,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,182 shares of company stock worth $352,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 512,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

