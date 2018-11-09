Brokerages Anticipate Box Inc (BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.54 Million

Analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce sales of $154.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.74 million and the lowest is $154.00 million. BOX reported sales of $129.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $607.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $608.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $735.03 million, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $751.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 488.70%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. First Analysis started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,937,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 70,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,000 shares of company stock worth $4,841,930. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in BOX by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BOX by 54.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in BOX by 58.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BOX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 1,608,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,299. BOX has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

