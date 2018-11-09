Brokerages Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report sales of $99.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $103.10 million. FreightCar America posted sales of $79.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year sales of $328.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $331.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.60 million, with estimates ranging from $288.60 million to $364.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAIL shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

RAIL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,817. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.50. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,460,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 190,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 109.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

