Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,245.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

