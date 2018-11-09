Brokerages Anticipate News Corp (NWSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for News’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. News reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that News will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow News.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of News by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of News by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of News by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of News by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 273,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,335 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. News has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.29.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

