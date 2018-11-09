Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc (DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. NOW reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NYSE DNOW opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.28. NOW has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in NOW by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

