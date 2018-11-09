Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, beau downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 3,241,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,408. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.61.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,075,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,986 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,983,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 783,382 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.