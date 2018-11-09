Brokerages Expect Asure Software Inc (ASUR) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 284,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

