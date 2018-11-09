Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (CPRT) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.51. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,739 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,359,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,885,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,018.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 668,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 609,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. 1,377,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,634. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Copart has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.