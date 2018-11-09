Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

GLW stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,018 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 432,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 21.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

