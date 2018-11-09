Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

HFWA traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.50. 1,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.