Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,882. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 797,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 200,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

