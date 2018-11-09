Brokerages Expect LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LaSalle Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. LaSalle Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LaSalle Hotel Properties.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,086,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHO opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.