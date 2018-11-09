Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Roger Gravley sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $34,779.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $31,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $39,815.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,908.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $111,064 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 112,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 145,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,459,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 383,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.83. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

