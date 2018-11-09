Brokerages Expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will post $112.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.18 million to $119.92 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $81.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $402.91 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $493.65 million, with estimates ranging from $456.41 million to $515.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

APTS opened at $15.95 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

