Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Price Target at $19.38

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, insider Gregory Deveson acquired 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $149,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,993.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 111,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,838. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 2,757,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,476. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

