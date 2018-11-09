Brokerages Set Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) PT at $257.42

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,760. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $308.19. 1,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,008. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $160.40 and a 1-year high of $329.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.