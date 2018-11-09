Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (CPH) (FORTUM) Price Target at $20.29

Fortum Oyj (CPH) (HEL:FORTUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.29 ($23.59).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORTUM. Commerzbank set a €17.80 ($20.70) price objective on Fortum Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Fortum Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on Fortum Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €23.60 ($27.44) price objective on Fortum Oyj (CPH) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fortum Oyj (CPH) stock opened at €17.84 ($20.74) on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of €12.69 ($14.76) and a one year high of €18.94 ($22.02).

Fortum Oyj (CPH) Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

