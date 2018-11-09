Brokerages Set Funko Inc (FNKO) PT at $18.72

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. 16,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.25 million and a PE ratio of 52.75. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Funko will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

